Dec 2021: Universal Credit, State Pensions and PIP recipients will be eligible for a bonus

The website states: “If your state pension has not been claimed and you aren’t entitled to any of the qualifying benefits, you won’t get a Christmas bonus.”

Individuals will not have to do anything to claim or receive the Christmas Bonus. This type of payment should be received automatically.

If you believe that you should receive a Christmas bonus but haven’t received it, please contact the Jobcentre Plus office.

If you are a part of a married couple or a civil partner, and both of your qualifying benefits are received, each of you will receive a Christmas bonus.

Publiated at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 14:25:00 +0000