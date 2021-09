Enjoy it all. All of it. It all. All of it.



She then promoted her play MUM at Theatre Royal Plymouth, on September 30.

Francesca Moody produces the show , which focuses on early motherhood, mental health and other issues. Abigail Graham directs it.



This piece stars Cat Simmons (Come from Away), Sophie Melville(Iphigenia In Splott), and Denise Black (“Queer as Folk”).



Publiated at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 08:39.10 +0000