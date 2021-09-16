Enjoy New Games on Your Xbox Series X This Weekend

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Gold, there are new games that can be played on Xbox Series X every weekend.
Microsoft announced today that they have temporarily added new games to both subscription services for the weekend.
For those who are interested in Hunt: Showdown and Judgment or Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, this is the time to get started.
You can now download each game on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X by clicking the Subscriptions tab on the Xbox Store. To locate the Free Play Days collection, you will need to log in to the Gold member area.
If you end up liking one of these games, you will be able to purchase them for a short time at a discounted price.
These prices include:
- Hunt: Showdown Standard Edition (399.99 SRP), at $55 off: $18.00
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition – Standard Edition ($19.99 SRP), at 80% Discount: $4.00
One thing you should know about this week’s Xbox Series X-exclusive free play day games: one is exclusive to Xbox Series X.
Judgement, which is currently not on Xbox One, appears to have been one of the first Xbox Series X games featured in the Free Play Days.
For a complete description of the game, see below.
Hunt: Showdown
Hunt: Showdown, a first-person shooter that combines PvE with PvP elements and has over 3,000,000 players is unique. Light the Shadow is the current event in the game. You will need to decide which path you want: the Hunting Bow, or the Throwing Anxe. This decision will determine your fate during the event. To unlock legendary weapons or hunters, collect event points. It’s the best time ever to get into the Bayou. Enjoy a 55% discount on your purchase of your copy, and play for free!
Judgment
Judgment is the latest from the Yakuza team. It’s a gritty story about Takayuki Yagami, an ex-attorney who seeks redemption. He is haunted by the events of his past and resigns as a private investigator to find out what happened. S.
Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition
Enjoy the bloody experience of Blood Bowl 2 Legendary edition for free during Free Play Days This is the perfect mix of turn-based strategy, Warhammer and Warhammer. Enjoy a weekend of free gaming with this exclusive promotion for Blood Bowl 2 at the Xbox Store.
Thu 16 Sep 2021 21.19:05 +0000