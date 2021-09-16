Enjoy New Games on Your Xbox Series X This Weekend

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Gold, there are new games that can be played on Xbox Series X every weekend.

Microsoft announced today that they have temporarily added new games to both subscription services for the weekend.

For those who are interested in Hunt: Showdown and Judgment or Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition, this is the time to get started.

You can now download each game on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X by clicking the Subscriptions tab on the Xbox Store. To locate the Free Play Days collection, you will need to log in to the Gold member area.

If you end up liking one of these games, you will be able to purchase them for a short time at a discounted price.