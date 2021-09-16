In a radio prank that went wrong, Fitzy and Wippa of Nova FM almost killed Ed Sheeran

Nova 96.9 breakfast hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli celebrate 10 years on the Sydney airwaves this week.

And the popular duo marked the occasion on Friday by sharing some of their wildest stunts with



News.com.au



– including a prank that almost killed



Ed Sheeran



.

The British singer, 30, has made many appearances on



Fitzy & Wippa



but the presenters said two moments stood out for being particularly hazardous.

Goals: Nova 96.9 breakfast hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald (left) and Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli (right) celebrate 10 years on the Sydney airwaves this week. Pictured with co-host Sarah McGilvray

The first saw the pair arrange for Ed to surprise a group of fans at the Nova studios in Sydney, but they underestimated the fans’ enthusiasm.

‘One of them launched at him, wrapped her arms around Ed’s neck and would not let go. Security had to tear this girl off him,’ said Wippa.

Another chaotic moment involved executive producer Tom Ivey presenting Ed with a birthday cake in his own likeness.

Risky business: The duo marked the occasion on Friday by sharing some of their wildest stunts with News.com.au – including a prank that almost killed Ed Sheeran

The Perfect hitmaker leaned in to take a bite, but a piece of wire scratched his nose.

‘It could easily have gone straight up his nose,’ Fitzy said, adding that Ed realised he’d narrowly avoided serious injury by saying, ‘Thank god for that.’

Funnily enough, later that day a sound operator accidentally pushed a light over and it landed on Ed’s head, but didn’t cause any damage.

Accident waiting to happen: Fitzy & Wippa executive producer Tom Ivey once presented Ed with a birthday cake in his own likeness

Dangerous: The Perfect hitmaker leaned in to take a bite, but a piece of wire scratched his nose. ‘It could easily have gone straight up his nose,’ Fitzy said, adding that Ed realised he’d narrowly avoided serious injury by saying, ‘Thank god for that’

The radio funnymen also recalled giving celebrity chef Jamie Oliver food poisoning.

But before you assume they have a grudge against the British, they insisted it was by accident as a result of a kitchen oversight.

Fitzy and Wippa presented Jamie with a new snack they’d designed for that year’s Royal Easter Show: meat and three veg on a stick.

The snack had been prepared the night before and refrigerated, but someone had left it out of the fridge for five hours before Jamie sampled it on air.

‘Jamie joked at the time, “I’m going to get food poisoning,”‘ Fitzy said.

‘And we got told the next day he had to cancel a couple of interviews [that afternoon] because he wanted to go back to his hotel.’

Awkward: They once gave Jamie Oliver (left) food poisoning when they presented him with a ‘meat and three veg on a stick’ snack (right) that had been out of the fridge for five hours

Poor show: Other memorable segments included a rap battle with Boy George (right) that was ‘so bad’ despite the ’80s singer spending an hour preparing it

Other memorable segments included a rap battle with Boy George that was ‘so bad’ despite the ’80s singer spending an hour preparing it.

There was also a dicey moment when Nova FM newsreader Matt de Groot squared off for a boxing match with NRL star-turned-professional boxer Paul Gallen.

Paul didn’t hold back despite it being novelty match, and Matt was left with two fractured ribs and had to take several days off work.