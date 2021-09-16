Mercury Phoenix Trust celebrates Freddie Mercury’s 75th Birthday with beautiful artworks

The text reads: “Freddie Mercury is well-known for his passion of all art forms, as well as his flamboyant personality, his four-octave voice range, and his timeless songwriting.

He was a graphic artist and designer before he embarked on his musical journey. Later in life, he became an avid collector and enthusiast of contemporary and classical art as well as glassworks.

He was also recognized as possessing what specialists considered to be one of Japan’s finest collections of antique Japanese woodblock prints.”

Freddie Mercury’s fans will be aware that he gave the world a simple, creative task before he passed away.

