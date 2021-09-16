Quantcast
Nintendo Switch Free Carry Case lets You Take Extra Games on the Go – Order yours Now

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/nintendo” rel=”tag” target=”_blank”>Nintendo is offering fans the chance to pick up a free Card Case for the Switch.

As part of their online rewards program, the Nintendo Freebies are available.

Link” href=”https://www.express.co.uk/latest/nintendo-switch” rel=”tag” target=”_blank”>Nintendo Switch game box, only instead of room for just one cartridge, fans can insert eight.

This case is also more durable than other soft carry bags and can hold more games.

This Nintendo Switch Card Case can store eight games cards simultaneously, making it great for gamers who are always on the move. The official description is here.

You can replace the included cover sheets with any of your favorite designs.

Link” href=”https://store.nintendo.co.uk/en_gb/nintendo-switch-card-case-000000000010007830.html” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”>My Nintendo Rewards website.

Simply log in to the site and then add the Card Case into your shopping basket. If you have 500 Platinum points on your account you are eligible to purchase this item free of charge. However, you’ll need to pay PS1.99 shipping

Nintendo offers a guide below to help you get Platinum Points if you do not have them.

You can earn regular Platinum points by fulfilling missions that relate to My Nintendo.

Link” href=”https://my.nintendo.com/missions” rel=”nofollow” target=”_blank”>Click Here. You can view missions related to tablet or smart phone applications on your device.

Completing missions that relate to tablet or smart-device applications can earn you Platinum Points.

You can earn Platinum Points by adding friends to Super Mario Run and signing up for email notifications.

Fans are looking forward to Nintendo’s Direct Conference, which is rumoured to be taking place next week.

The reports claim that Nintendo will release more information about the upcoming Metroid Dread first-party title.

The company will also announce the last character for Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Nintendo will likely highlight titles such as Splatoon 3 or Project Triangle Strategy, a role-playing video game.

Publiated at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 08:42.56 +0000

