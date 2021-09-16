Rare Chelsea transfer error exposed in Liverpool’s Champions League drama

Marina Granovskaia, Chelsea’s director of transfers, is not wrong in her approach to negotiating outgoings. However the Chelsea decision to buy Fikayo Tomori looks worse every time it plays. Although three goals conceded at Anfield, including one own goal would seem like a terrible night of work by the ex-Blues defender, the scoreline is only half the story.

Tomori, along with Mike Maignan, was actually one of the only positives in this match. Although Liverpool had the potential to score more in a first-half dominated match, Tomori made several block after that. The Premier League was a far cry from Frank Lampard's Chelsea reign in the beginning, despite some respectable performances. His inexperience was evident on rare occasions, but he managed to secure a spot in the team for the Premier League and Champions League matches during the first half.

Even though he made an error and put the opening goal in his own net, Tomori was steady throughout the match. He helped Liverpool to win the second half. He was involved in the Milan goals and helped defuse Liverpool attacks. Tomori is no longer a boy, unlike his senior years at Chelsea. Now he is a man who leads, dictates, and dominates at the back of one Europe's most distinguished clubs. Tomori also launched cross-field passes using his left foot weaker than usual, which again highlighted his ability to control the ball and defend well.

Milan fans used Twitter to praise their centre back during and after the game last night… One said, "Tomori is world-class. If I could, I would kiss Maldini at his holy feet every day for the signing. One other said that "Tomori is for less than EUR30million at 23-years old, which is incredible," and "Tomori to purchase in January at EUR30 million was Maldini's most successful move at Milan." I have one major takeaway from Liverpool-Milan. What a center-half Fikayo Tomori is. Milan got a steal when they signed him at EUR28m," added a third.

They’re right. It was a remarkable deal from Milan and should be questioned by Chelsea. The Blues have many options for centre-back, but Tomori will join Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah in the lengthy list of early departures that return to haunt them. It feels unfair to sell their academy star, and it wouldn’t surprise if Chelsea bought Tomori back for an even bigger blockbuster price. Although European champions don’t tend to make many errors in the transfer market, this is already a serious mistake, especially considering the influence Thomas Tuchel had on Cesar Azpiliceuta and Antonio Rudiger, both of whom were spare parts under Lampard.

