The Ambassadors of Norway and Finland establish ties in Seattle. This is a sign that there’s some hope for cybersecurity.

As Anniken Krutnes and her Finnish counterpart Mikko Hochala visited Seattle, they discussed the green economy, maritime innovations, and wireless technology.

They were both looking to establish the basis for political and business cooperation between Washington State and their respective countries. Both visited with leaders from business and government as well as community members.

Krutnes met cybersecurity and environmental leaders at Microsoft. He also spent time with student at Washington State University,, and in Tacoma, to talk about electric-powered ferry. This was part of an emphasis on green technology.

Hautala was in Tacoma for discussions about 5G wireless edge computing networks. also visited port facilities and discovered unique indicators of Finnish entrepreneurial activity.

<br /> [Embedded content]<br />

Monday’s appearance by the ambassadors was also at the National Nordic Museum, Seattle’s Ballard neighbourhood. They answered questions about environmental issues and economic development as well as political relations between the United States of America and the countries they represent. The event was part of a series on Nordic innovation held at the museum. You can watch the entire video here.

Cyberattacks by the State:Each ambassador has a different perspective and shared interests in economic growth.

Krutnes was a member of the United Nations Group that published a report about cybersecurity. It focused on state-sponsored cyberattacks.

Hautala, Finland’s former ambassador to Russia (Finland’s neighbour to the east), is widely thought to be responsible for the Solarwinds breach, and other attacks.

Each ambassador spoke in separate interviews to GeekWire about their cautious optimism regarding the possibility of progress against cyberattacks sponsored by states.

Hautala stated that all major economies including Russia are increasingly dependent upon the digital infrastructure. It means everyone is at risk. It will motivate governments and countries to regulate such activities. It’s becoming difficult for everyone, I believe.

Krutnes stated that world leaders have an increased awareness of the seriousness of the problem today than in the past.

This isn’t a problem that exists in the country. She said that it was a worldwide problem. It’s a global problem, so you need to collaborate with your allies.”

Nokia & Microsoft: I was curious to know Hautala’s feelings about Microsoft following the Nokia disaster.

Nokia was once a major manufacturer of mobile phones in Finland and the crown jewel in Finland’s tech industry. In 2011, Nokia joined a shaky partnership with Microsoft’s Windows Phone Business before selling its smartphone company in 2014. to Redmond’s tech giant. Microsoft then dismantled the agreement a year later.

Hautala responded by describing his diplomatic experience.

Hautala stated, “I am a Darwinist in that I believe what happened was due to certain flaws within Nokia’s company culture.” This has been explained in great detail by the key people of the era. You can usually not undo mistakes if they are made. “I’m not taking sides for any company.”

Nokia is a large technology company that focuses on telecommuting and licensing their brand for mobile phones.

America on the international stage:Kellen Hoard from Inglemoor High School, Kenmore, Wash. was a student who is involved in the student newspaper. The ambassador asked for clarification on international fears about trusting the U.S.’s long-term commitments, considering the possibility of a new administration overturning them.

Hautala stated that foreign policy can be influenced by domestic factors. She pointed out that this is not unusual for the U.S. and said that ambassadors are responsible for anticipating these types of changes.

Krutnes won a round-of-applause with her concise answer to the crowd: “We are very happy that U.S. is back on the international stage,” she stated. I’ll let it be.

Publited at Thu 16 Sep 2021 22.34:04 +0000