The key date to mark the end of summer/beginning of autumn is 2021, also known as Autumn Equinox 2021

Also known as September equinox, the autumn equinox is when the sun’s centre passes over the earth’s Equator. The north and south poles don’t face towards the sun, but instead are straight.

The theory is that this allows for the same amount daylight to be available in each hemisphere.

The lengths of night and day are approximately equal at all locations on the date of the Equinox.

The March equinox occurs between March 19-21 each year. While the September equinox takes place sometime between September 21-24, it is roughly in between.

This is the same day that the Northern Hemisphere’s Autumn Equinox occurs, but it also marks the Spring Equinox in the Southern Hemisphere.

