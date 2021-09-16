The PS300 increase in the state pension is possible next year, but there are half a billion to go

A high level of average earnings growth meant that the state pension would see an increase of over eight percent. The triple lock policy prompted the government to adjust for one year.

Pensioners still have the option to receive some cash starting next April. Next month’s inflation rate will reveal the official rate for state pension increases. However, at the current rate (3.2%), retired people could still get an additional PS5.75 per workweek.

With a maximum weekly value of PS179.60, the new state pension will eventually rise to PS185.35 with a 3.2 per cent increase. This would translate to a total annual cost of PS9.638.20. That’s up from PS9.339.20 per year.

The basic state pension is currently paid at PS137.60 per week or PS7.155.20 annually. An inflation rate of 3.2 percent would result in a PS4.40 weekly bump and an increase to the weekly payment of PS142. Pensioners could earn an additional PS228.20 over the year. The 52-week total would increase from PS7.155.20 and PS7.384.

READ MORE Pensioners will pay 12% National Insurance Threaten of a new health- and social care tax

Publited at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 08:30:00 +0000