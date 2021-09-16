Three Stocks You Should Buy on Expected or Recent Dividend Hikes

Every investor should have dividend stocks in their portfolio. You can reinvest dividends even if your intention is not to make regular income from them.

Different dividend stocks can be different. Companies that increase their dividends regularly are the ones to be on your radar. Dividend Aristocrats (or Dividend Kings) are the top dividend-paying companies. This is a group of companies who have grown their dividends over 25 or 50 years, respectively.

A company’s ability to increase its dividend regularly is a sign that it has a strong financial position. This is often more important than the dividend yield which in some cases can be misleading.

To claim the dividend, you must be a stockholder of the stock at the ex-dividend date. The company will usually announce its dividend 60 days prior to the issue date. However, the ex-dividend date can be set approximately 30 days before it is actually issued.

Here are the dividend increase announcements of three companies that have announced recently or are expected to make. These companies could be solid additions for the income portion of your portfolio.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first company that I recommend. The tech company announced an increase of six cents per share in dividends and a program to buy back shares. This is an exceptional three-year growth rate of over 31% for the company. This stock is making growth investors very happy. MSFT stock’s share price has risen 102% since the correction that occurred at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Microsoft Teams’ success in facilitating remote work and remote learning will be an important catalyst for many years. The stock is still expected to rise nearly 10% from the current $303/share price.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ : TXN) is my next recommendation. TXN shares have been trading flat since July 30, when the company announced earnings. The concern can be understood in part. It does most of its business within the automotive industry, which is currently under significant pressure. Texas Instruments has reduced its earnings guidance and revenue estimates for this quarter, as evidence. Analysts predict that the company will announce a 12 cent dividend increase, possibly in September 17th. This would add to the dividend increases of the past two years. Over 75% has been the company’s dividend growth over three years.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE : JPM) is my last recommendation. JPM stock is a must-have if you plan to invest in any of the major banks. The company’s dividend is one reason. Analysts predict that the company’s dividend will rise by 10 cents per share. Over 76% is the company’s 3-year dividend growth. The bank also has seen strong growth in deposits accounts. This will continue until the Federal Reserve stops removing liquidity from the economy. JPMorgan is likely to win even if the Federal Reserve does not act sooner than expected. They will have a lower interest rate for their loans, which will make them more profitable.

