Walmart offers a $30 discount on Apple’s new iPad when you preorder it

$OFF $30: Pre-order your all-new Apple iPad at Walmart starting Sept. 16, for $299 — just below 10% of its $329 MSRP.

PSA: It pays to pre-order the latest iPad from Walmart.

The big-box store will now charge $299 for a 64GB base configuration. This new entry-level tablet was unveiled at the iPhone 13 Event and is due to be released on September 24. Walmart seems to match Apple’s discounted pricing, but it will be available for all customers. You’ll still pay $329 for the full retail price if you reserve the device elsewhere — see Amazon and Bestbuy.



The new model looks very similar to the 8th generation iPad. It also has a 10.2-inch Retina screen. However, it is equipped with True Tone technology, which allows for natural looking pictures in any lighting environment. The chat also features an A13 Bionic chip, which was last seen in the iPhone 11 line. This gives the iPad’s latest version a 20% increase in performance.

New iPad supports the Apple Pencil (both separately sold) Credit to apple

Selfie enthusiasts and video chat pros will also appreciate the upgraded 12MP front camera with Center Stage. This feature automatically preserves your face. It was previously an iPad Pro exclusivity.

We know that you are curious. Apple did not remove its headphone connector. The iPad’s wired audio output port has survived another generation, unlike the iPad mini (another Apple star), and which requires either wireless headphones or a dongle with a 3.5mm connector. Everything is fine in the world.



Credit to Apple

Publited at Thu 16 Sep 2021, 16:44.04 (+0000).