A full list of 2021 Emmy winners

Television’s biggest night is back in person after COVID-19’s virtual ceremony in 2020. The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards took place Sunday in Los Angeles, bringing together the brightest TV talent in Hollywood, and probably James Corden too.
Awards aren’t important, but it’s still pretty cool to win. So who took home Emmys gold? Read on for the full list of winners.
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Boys (Episode: “What I Know”), Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine (Prime Video)
The Crown (Episode: “War”), Written by Peter Morgan (Netflix) – WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Home”), Written by Yahlin Chang (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Sundown”), Written by Misha Green (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”), Written by Dave Filoni (Disney+)
The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)
Pose (Episode: “Series Finale”), Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy (FX)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Bridgerton (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson (Netflix)
The Crown (Episode: “Fairytale”), Directed by Benjamin Caron (Netflix)
The Crown (Episode: “War”), Directed by Jessica Hobbs (Netflix) – WINNER
The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “The Wilderness”), Directed by Liz Garbus (Hulu)
The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), Directed by Jon Favreau (Disney+)
Pose (Episode: “Series Finale”), Directed by Steven Canals (FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Gillian Anderson, The Crown – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Chris Sullivan, This is Us
Michael K Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown – WINNER
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Best Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Amber Ruffin Show
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Best Variety Talk Series
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Written by Steve Yockey
Girls5eva (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Meredith Scardino
Hacks (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky – WINNER
PEN15 (Episode: “Play”), Written by Maya Erskine
Ted Lasso (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
B Positive (Episode: “Pilot”), Directed by James Burrows
The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Directed by Susanna Fogel
Hacks (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Directed by Lucia Aniello – WINNER
Mom (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”), Directed by James Widdoes
Ted Lasso (Episode: “Biscuits”), Directed by Zach Braff
Ted Lasso (Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”), Directed by MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Directed by Declan Lowney
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
– WINNER
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER
Top Chef
The Voice
Governor’s Award
Debbie Allen
Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series/Movie
Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail
I May Destroy You (Episode: “Ego Death”), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel
I May Destroy You (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”), Directed by Sam Miller
Mare of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel
The Queen’s Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank – WINNER
The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins
WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series/Movie
I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel – WINNER
Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby
The Queen’s Gambit, Written by Scott Frank
WandaVision (Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron
WandaVision (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”), Written by Jac Schaeffer
WandaVision (Episode: “Previously On”), Written by Laura Donney
