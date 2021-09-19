A full list of 2021 Emmy winners

Television’s biggest night is back in person after COVID-19’s virtual ceremony in 2020. The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards took place Sunday in Los Angeles, bringing together the brightest TV talent in Hollywood, and probably James Corden too.

Awards aren’t important, but it’s still pretty cool to win. So who took home Emmys gold? Read on for the full list of winners.

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare Of Easttown – WINNER

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Boys (Episode: “What I Know”), Written by Rebecca Sonnenshine (Prime Video)

The Crown (Episode: “War”), Written by Peter Morgan (Netflix) – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “Home”), Written by Yahlin Chang (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (Episode: “Sundown”), Written by Misha Green (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”), Written by Dave Filoni (Disney+)

The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 16: The Rescue”), Written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)

Pose (Episode: “Series Finale”), Written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy (FX)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Bridgerton (Episode: “Diamond of the First Water”), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: “Fairytale”), Directed by Benjamin Caron (Netflix)

The Crown (Episode: “War”), Directed by Jessica Hobbs (Netflix) – WINNER

The Handmaid’s Tale (Episode: “The Wilderness”), Directed by Liz Garbus (Hulu)

The Mandalorian (Episode: “Chapter 9: The Marshal”), Directed by Jon Favreau (Disney+)

Pose (Episode: “Series Finale”), Directed by Steven Canals (FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Gillian Anderson, The Crown – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Chris Sullivan, This is Us

Michael K Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown – WINNER

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Best Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Amber Ruffin Show

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Best Variety Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live – WINNER



Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Written by Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Meredith Scardino

Hacks (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky – WINNER

PEN15 (Episode: “Play”), Written by Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso (Episode: “Pilot”), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

B Positive (Episode: “Pilot”), Directed by James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (Episode: “In Case of Emergency”), Directed by Susanna Fogel

Hacks (Episode: “There Is No Line”), Directed by Lucia Aniello – WINNER

Mom (Episode: “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak”), Directed by James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Episode: “Biscuits”), Directed by Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Episode: “The Hope that Kills You”), Directed by MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Episode: “Make Rebecca Great Again”), Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Kenan Thompson, Kenan



Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race – WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Governor’s Award

Debbie Allen

Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series/Movie

Hamilton, Directed by Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (Episode: “Ego Death”), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (Episode: “Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes”), Directed by Sam Miller

Mare of Easttown, Directed by Craig Zobel

The Queen’s Gambit, Directed by Scott Frank – WINNER

The Underground Railroad, Directed by Barry Jenkins

WandaVision, Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series/Movie

I May Destroy You, Written by Michaela Coel – WINNER

Mare of Easttown, Written by Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit, Written by Scott Frank

WandaVision (Episode: “All-New Halloween Spooktacular!”), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Episode: “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”), Written by Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Episode: “Previously On”), Written by Laura Donney

Published at Mon, 20 Sep 2021 00:34:53 +0000

