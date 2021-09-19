Gillian Anderson, 53, flashes toned midriff as she celebrates Emmys 2021 win

Gillian Anderson, 53, who won an award at the Emmy Awards 2021 for her work in The Crown, stunned on the red carpet on Sunday night. The blonde bombshell showed off her abs in a white fringe crop top and matching maxi skirt as she and some of her cast mates celebrated in London, while the 73rd ceremony takes place over in LA.

Posing for the cameras, she looked coy as she smiled and walked the red carpet.

The actress gave off boho vibes with the tasselled top featuring metal detail that came down past her knees.

After photos, she and Queen Elizabeth II actress Olivia Coleman, took to the restaurant bar to dine before the London screening got underway.

Taking a selfie, they both beamed at the camera as they eagerly awaited to see whether The Crown would emerge victorious.

