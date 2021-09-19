‘I know you’re here’ Michael K Williams honoured in tear-jerking tribute at the Emmys 2021

Michael received his first Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie for HBO’s Bessie.

He also received his second nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his role as Freddy in HBO’s The Night Of.

Michael went on to appear in a number of films including Ghostbusters, Assassin’s Creed, Bringing Out the Dead, 12 Years A Slave, The Road, Gone Baby Gone, Life During Wartime, Brooklyn’s Finest, Wonderful World, Snitch, Robocop, The Purge: Anarchy, Captive, Kill The Messenger, Inherent Vice, Triple 9, The Gambler and The Land.

RIP.

Published at Mon, 20 Sep 2021 02:38:06 +0000

