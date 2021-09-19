Vikings radio announcer calls missed field goal kick 'good' in awkward on-air moment
The Vikings had a chance to beat the Cardinals in the final seconds Sunday with a 37-yard field goal. Minnesota was trailing 34-33 at the time.

After Greg Joseph kicked the ball, Vikings radio play-by-play announcer Paul Allen screamed, “It is . . . good!” 

The issue with Allen’s call is that the kick was not good at all. It was very apparent on television that the kick was wide to the right, but Allen didn’t notice until analyst Pete Bercich said, “It’s no good” a second later. “Are you kidding me?” Allen replied. Awkward silence followed.

The two announcers remained in shock about the kick and the call. Allen was premature with his call and got it wrong — a broadcaster’s worst nightmare.

Fans took to Twitter after a clip of the call circulated online, questioning what fans must have experienced listening to the radio broadcast live: celebrating for a second, only to learn Allen’s call was wrong.

