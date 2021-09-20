Covid: ‘Millions more people can die’ – 100 million vaccines to expire by December

“We’re all going to live in fear,” he said, warning of the potential for Covid to mutate in Africa, rendering current vaccines ineffective in Britain.

“We have these extra vaccines… we’re going to waste them,” Mr Brown said, referencing the stockpiles that Airfinity predict will go unused.

Ahead of a global summit on vaccines, the 70-year-old has sent politicians, including US president Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, and EU leaders the Airfinity research paper.

Airfinity’s analysis of vaccine stock in Western countries has found there are currently 500 million vaccine doses available to redistribute this month.

READ MORE: Booster jab invites sent out as 1.5m prepare for winter – will you get one?