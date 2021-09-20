Do you want to work in a tech company? These are the skills they are looking for

What are companies looking for today? Over the years we have witnessed technological advances and how every day companies look for trained or experienced people in the technology sector, however, that is not all.

Nicolás Flor vía Unsplash

The demand for job profiles with technical and digital skills is growing and therefore talent is becoming one of the most difficult to find. In fact, according to a Q3 2021 survey by Manpower Group, 69% of companies globally report that they cannot find the professionals they need.

According to a report by albo , a commission-free account to receive, transfer and manage your money, technology-related jobs are the most demanded in the labor market in Mexico. However, these are the profiles that are scarce today. In the Aztec country, three out of every four companies say they have difficulties finding vacancies related to digital skills.

In April 2021, an increase of 15% in the offer of jobs related to technology in Mexico was reported, compared to the same period of 2020, also the increase is 58% more than in 2019, according to data from the search Indeed.

But, technological skills are not everything, the recruiters of these companies are also focusing on finding professionals with ” soft skills ” or soft skills necessary to fit into the culture of implementing new work styles.

What are the “soft skills” most demanded by 100% tech companies?

According to Elisa Sahagún, people lead of albo , they are the following: