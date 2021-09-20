Dune director says Marvel films ‘turn us into zombies’

The epic science-fiction adventure Dune hits cinemas in October and introduces viewers to the Atreides family for the first time since 1984. Director Denis Villeneuve has kept to his directing style, and attempted to make the sci-fi experience as cinematically pleasing as possible.

In a recent interview, Villeneuve was asked about director Martin Scorsese’s comments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scorsese infamously said he “didn’t think [Marvel movies were] cinema.” He went on: “I was asked a question about Marvel movies. I answered it. I said that I’ve tried to watch a few of them and that they’re not for me, that they seem to me to be closer to theme parks than they are to movies as I’ve known and loved them throughout my life.”

Villeneuve, who has won three Oscars for his sci-fi movies Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival, agreed with this sentiment.

He explained: “Perhaps the problem is that we are in front of too many Marvel movies that are nothing more than a cut and paste of others.”

He added: “Perhaps these types of movies have turned us into zombies a bit.” (Via El Mundo)

