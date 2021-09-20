Man Utd labelled Premier League title favourites because of three ‘very powerful’ players

On paper, the talented trio cited by Kleberson will be incredibly difficult to stop, although there are still a few creases which need to be ironed out to ensure their on-field success continues.

Fernandes and Ronaldo have not historically worked well together for the Portuguese national team, so they will have to work out how to get the best out of each other at Old Trafford.

Pogba, meanwhile, is set to be out of contract in 2022.

For one, the club will hope his ongoing negotiations are resolved quickly so as to not pose a distraction, but it could also mean they are only blessed with his talent for one more year.

Published at Mon, 20 Sep 2021 11:47:48 +0000

This story originally posted here