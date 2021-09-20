Richard Madeley blasts Prince Harry and Meghan for ‘lecturing’ Brits on climate change

Richard has been making regular appearances on Good Morning Britain of late, hosting the show with Susanna.

He took to Twitter at the weekend to thank viewers for their support.

Following a week of fronting the programme, he tweeted. “Thanks for all the generous/funny/positive comments about me on the GMB breakfast show last week.

“And for anyone who felt the opposite way… er… I’m back on it next week, too. I can only apologise… see you all on Monday!” he added in view of his 217,800 followers.

Published at Mon, 20 Sep 2021 11:40:11 +0000

This story originally posted here