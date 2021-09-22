Andy Murray sends message to UK Government over Emma Raducanu – ‘Not really good enough’

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, said her success should help fuel a concerted effort to make British tennis become less exclusive.

He added: “One of the images that tennis has had over the years has just been that it’s not accessible enough, I think.

“If your image is that – that it’s a rich person’s sport and it’s too expensive to play – I’m sure that that potentially puts people off, maybe parents as well getting their kids into it.”

Murray’s calls for greater accessibility were echoed by the Lawn Tennis Association in the wake of Raducanu’s monumental victory.

LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd is hoping to refurbish public park courts that are deteriorating around the UK.

