VACCINES are proven to be effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and reducing hospital admissions dramatically. Two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are estimated to be 96 percent and 92 percent effective against hospitalisation with the Delta variant, respectively. However, you can still catch the virus and your symptoms may be different to what you would experience without a vaccine.

Read more here Daily Express :: Health Feed