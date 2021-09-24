WATCH: Kate Middleton stuns as she joins Emma Raducanu for doubles ‘She’s good!’

Kate Middleton stunned spectators as she took to the tennis court this morning alongside British starlet Emma Raducanu. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen tennis fan, met with the 18-year-old US Open champion. Video footage online showed the pair playing tennis together, as they formed one team in a doubles match.

Valentine Low, a journalist at The Times, remarked that the Duchess is “properly good” at the sport.

Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail, agreed, responding: “And from the looks of this, I’d say she is!”

Observers remarked that the doubles match was “getting competitive” as Kate showed off her skills.

The Duchess came dressed for the occasion in a navy tennis skirt and tracksuit top and also brought her racket along with her.

