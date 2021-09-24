WATCH: Kate Middleton stuns as she joins Emma Raducanu for doubles ‘She’s good!’

Kate Middleton stunned spectators as she took to the tennis court this morning alongside British starlet Emma Raducanu. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a keen tennis fan, met with the 18-year-old US Open champion. Video footage online showed the pair playing tennis together, as they formed one team in a doubles match.
Valentine Low, a journalist at The Times, remarked that the Duchess is “properly good” at the sport.
Rebecca English, the royal editor for the Daily Mail, agreed, responding: “And from the looks of this, I’d say she is!”
Observers remarked that the doubles match was “getting competitive” as Kate showed off her skills.
The Duchess came dressed for the occasion in a navy tennis skirt and tracksuit top and also brought her racket along with her.
The royal mother-of-three’s match took place at the National Tennis Centre in London, which is holding its homecoming event for its stars.
Viewers on social media praised the doubles pairing.
Serena Sure tweeted: “Two very liked and inspiring British women and positive role models for women and girls. This is excellent!!!”
David Kavanagh tweeted: “Great to see. Two national treasures.”
The Queen also sent a personal message to the tennis star.
Her Majesty said: “I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships.
“It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.
“I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.”
Kate and her husband Prince William have long been fans of Raducanu, as they tweeted about the young star before her first Grand Slam tournament Wimbledon.
In a tweet from July, the couple made their predictions of who would win Wimbledon and said: “Unbiased prediction to win it: @andy_murray and @EmmaRaducanu #Wimbledon.”
