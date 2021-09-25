‘Eager to take part!’ Harry and William set to be reunited at upcoming Diana Award’s event

The Royal brothers could make a joint appearance at the upcoming ceremony, at the Northamptonshire stately home, the location where Princess Diana grew up. Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, has said she feels “privileged” to lead the organisation which involves the two brothers.
She told the Daily Mail she hopes the brothers will be reunited at a prize giving ceremony in December.
She said: “To us, it doesn’t matter where in the world they are.
“They are jointly committed to the awards.
“The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part.”
The Diana award was founded in 1999 by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and aims to honour young people aged between nine and 25 who are working to improve the lives of other people.
The Legacy Award represents a prestigious accolade to celebrate a young person’s outstanding social action or humanitarian work.
Harry and William have been actively involved in previous years with this event.
They both presented the inaugural legacy awards together in 2017 at St James’s Palace.
“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”
