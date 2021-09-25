‘Eager to take part!’ Harry and William set to be reunited at upcoming Diana Award’s event

The Royal brothers could make a joint appearance at the upcoming ceremony, at the Northamptonshire stately home, the location where Princess Diana grew up. Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, has said she feels “privileged” to lead the organisation which involves the two brothers.

She told the Daily Mail she hopes the brothers will be reunited at a prize giving ceremony in December.

She said: “To us, it doesn’t matter where in the world they are.

“They are jointly committed to the awards.

“The Dukes will be heavily involved as it will be a whole week of events, so they are eager to take part.”