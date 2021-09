GERMANS voted in the 2021 federal election on Sunday, September 26, in a knife-edge election which will see the almost 16-year reign of Angela Merkel end potentially paving the way for her CDU/CSU successor Armin Laschet or liberal competition from Social Democrat candidate Olaf Scholz or Greens co-leader Annalena Baerbock, but what did the exit poll reveal?

