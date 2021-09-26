Lilibet and Archie reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after NY trip

The VIP tour of NYC lasted three days during which the couple met with global leaders and took part in an event to plug global covid vaccine equity. The Sussexes concluded their three-day trip by appearing on stage at Central Park’s Global Citizens Festival. Harry and Meghan appeared on stage to huge cheers from Central Park’s Global Citizens Festival crowd.
Prince Harry addressed those present by saying: “are you ready to do what’s necessary to end this pandemic?”
He then handed the microphone to his wife who said: “Hi everybody.
“It is so good to be back here with all of you.
“We know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever.
“We get it.
“It’s been a lot, and some people are just over it.”
“But if everyone is over it, it’s never going to be over with.
“There’s so much we can do today that can get us closer to ending this pandemic, and that’s why we’re all here.”
The Duchess of Sussex went on to praise “the most brilliant scientists, researchers, frontline workers and selfless public health leaders” for their work throughout the pandemic.
The couple are now back at their Santa Barbara home in California and have reunited with their children Archie and Lilibet.
Meghan was spotted in casual clothing as she and Harry arrived back in California.
When Prince Harry exited the plane he wore navy jeans, a light casual sweater and buff suede boots.
The Duke of Sussex was loading bags into a waiting Jeep, he then hugged his assistants at Santa Barbara’s private airport.
The trip was the first time the couple had made a public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.
