McIlroy leads out Europe in Ryder Cup singles







Rory McIlroy has been sent out first by Padraig Harrington in the Ryder Cup singles

Rory McIlroy will lead out Team Europe in the Sunday singles as they look to overturn a record-breaking deficit on the final day of the Ryder Cup.

The four-time major champion was left out of a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career after losing both matches on Friday, with captain Padraig Harrington showing faith in the Northern Irishman despite also being beaten alongside Ian Poulter in the Saturday fourballs.

McIlroy will be looking to avoid a winless campaign when he faces Xander Schauffele in the top match, the third consecutive Ryder Cup he has been sent out first in the singles, with Europe in need of a fast start as they attempt to produce the biggest Sunday comeback in the tournament’s history.

Shane Lowry goes out second against Patrick Cantlay, one of six players currently unbeaten in Steve Stricker’s American team, while Jon Rahm – has already won more points in one Ryder Cup than any world No 1 in history, faces rookie Scottie Scheffler.

The US Open champion won 3.5 points over the first two days and formed a 100 per cent record with compatriot Sergio Garcia, leading to comparisons with the famous all-Spanish partnership between the late Seve Ballesteros and 2012 captain Jose Maria Olazabal.

Garcia takes on Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland faces fellow debutant Collin Morikawa, while Dustin Johnson – the only player to have won four points over the first two days – plays Paul Casey.

Brooks Koepka has been drawn against Bernd Wiesberger and Ian Poulter – another of the six European players currently without a point – takes on Tony Finau, with Tyrrell Hatton up against Justin Thomas and Lee Westwood playing Harris English.

Jordan Spieth goes head to head with Tommy Fleetwood and Daniel Berger will go out in the final match against Matt Fitzpatrick, with Team USA requiring just 3.5 points to win the Ryder Cup.

Singles line-up (all times BST)

1704 Xander Schauffele vs Rory McIlroy

1715 Patrick Cantlay vs Shane Lowry

1726 Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm

1737 Bryson DeChambeau vs Sergio Garcia

1748 Collin Morikawa vs Viktor Hovland

1759 Dustin Johnson vs Paul Case

1810 Brooks Koepka vs Bernd Wiesberger

1821 Tony Finau vs Ian Poulter

1832 Justin Thomas vs Tyrrell Hatton

1843 Harris English vs Lee Westwood

1854 Jordan Spieth vs Tommy Fleetwood

1905 Daniel Berger vs Matt Fitzpatrick

