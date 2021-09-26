Queen ‘scolded Meghan’ after ‘tantrum’ – ‘she gets the tiara she’s given’, author claims

The author of Meghan: A Hollywood Princess has claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes behaviour in the lead up to their 2018 wedding caused tensions with the Queen. Author Andrew Morton has added six new chapters of the book that was first published in 2018. Mr Morton writing in The Times spoke of how Meghan threw a “tiara tantrum” shortly before the wedding.

He wrote: “In November 2018, just days after the couple returned from their successful tour Down Under, The Times reported that Meghan had thrown a ‘tiara tantrum’.

“This was shortly before her wedding.

“The episode was because the tiara she wanted to wear was not available.

“Her prima-donna behaviour apparently earned a rebuke from the Queen herself.

READ MORE: Princess Beatrice baby name favourite pays tribute to Queen