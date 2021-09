AN ANGRY MP has publicly slammed Barclays Bank accusing them of disgracefully misleading their customers over another high street branch closure. Siobhain McDonagh, Labour MP for Mithcam and Morden in greater London told BBC Politics London this morning that she was furious that the elderly and most vulnerable in society were being discriminated against and called Barclays out for misleading customers when it came to the reasons for closure.

