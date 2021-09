The UK’s smallest town of Llanwrtyd Wells woke up to the sights, sounds and scents of a Bavarian wonderland this weekend – as the entire town was turned into an Oktoberfest-style party. Designed in partnership with the director of the Bavarian National Museum, Florian Seidel, residents were treated to oompah bands, processions and beer tents in a Teutonic takeover.

