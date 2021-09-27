Princess Beatrice following royal tradition with naming of newborn daughter

Beatrice, 33, has been a mother for a week after welcoming a daughter into the world on Saturday, September 25. The baby girl was born at 11.42pm at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London.

Beatrice and Edoardo, 38, were inundated with well-wishes and, in a statement, the couple said they are “delighted” after the safe arrival. The statement added: “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. “The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.” The statement also made a touching reference to the baby girl’s half-brother, reading: “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple is looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

However, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has yet to announce the name of her newborn daughter. There are many strong contenders among bookmakers, but the little girl’s name could be held back for longer in line with royal tradition. When the Palace announces the birth of a royal baby, they usually do not reveal their name straight away. Back in 1948, Queen Elizabeth II waited around a month before telling the world the name of Prince Charles. READ MORE: Kate and William to take back spotlight after Harry and Meghan NY trip

This was as her first choice of name, Annabel, had reportedly been deemed “too yuppie” by the Queen. Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, waited 11 days before announcing the name of her son, August, born in February 2021. Beatrice’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, has reportedly has already met the new royal baby and is “smitten” with her granddaughter. A friend of Sarah’s told the Daily Mail: “She’s got a hint of red… and a hint of gold.

“She’s perfect and Sarah is absolutely smitten. “She’s always very proud of both girls but to have two grandchildren in a year is a total joy.” Beatrice’s daughter is the fourth baby to be born in 2021 with two of her cousins and her sister welcoming new children this year.

August Philip Brooksbank was the first baby to be born into the Royal Family in 2021. Zara Tindall was the second royal to give birth in March, welcoming a son named Lucas. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, the daughter and second child of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was born on June 4.

