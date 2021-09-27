Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall share cute snap at golf fundraiser in joint appearance

The image, shared to Twitter on Mr Tindall’s celebrity classics page, shows the ex-England centre sporting some rather questionable pink-patterned Bermuda shorts while in full golfing attire, including a glove and a hat. In contrast, Princess Anne’s Olympic silver medalist daughter was rocking a much more casual look, with white trainers, blue jeans and a dark-blue jacket.

The image shows Mr Tindall, who tied the knot with Zara in 2011, land a kiss on his wife’s head.

Zara, who has now had three children with the 75-time capped international, is also seen beaming with delight when the photo was snapped.

This year’s golfing tournament was held at the Belfry Hotel & Resort in Sutton Coldfield and was organised to raise money for two charities.

The first is the Matt Hampson Foundation.

JUST IN: ‘Take a break’ Harry and Meghan’s Archewell website has strange pop-up warning for readers