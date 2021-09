MANY Britons travel abroad each year with dreams of settling down and taking it easy. However, after tragedy struck, Alex Avery moved to Fuengirola, Spain to look after her mum Pam, who had suffered a stroke. Viewers of Bargain-Loving Brits in the Sun saw Ms Avery put on a cabaret show which helped her raise over £1,000 for the charity who has helped her care for her mum abroad.

Read more here Daily Express :: Finance Feed