‘Wonderful’ Kate and William react after gracing red carpet of James Bond premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the premiere of ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It marks the second time the Cambridge royals have attended a James Bond premiere in London.

Posting on the Kensington Royal twitter, the royals hailed the last James Bond movie for Daniel Craig. They said: “Wonderful to see 007 back on our big screens! “No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role. “It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special.”

They followed their social media post up with a message saying the premiere will support charities. The royals said: “Tonight’s world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and GCHQ.” The royals were also accompanied by NHS and armed forces heroes at the premiere. They were invited as token of thanks for their “extraordinary contribution to the nation’s response to the COVID pandemic” according to Buckingham Palace.

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Mr Craig said he was “greatly relieved” the 007 movie has finally released in cinemas. He said: “We’ve had COVID so everything has to be put into perspective doesn’t it? “I am greatly relieved: we make Bond movies for the cinema and we’re here and I couldn’t be happier about that.”

Several Bond premieres have taken place at the Royal Albert Hall. For 2015’s Spectre, William and Kate and the Duke of Sussex attended the event. In 2012, Mr Craig starred in an Olympic special alongside Queen Elizabeth II. MORE TO FOLLOW

