Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells







Novak Djokovic last won the Indian Wells title in 2016

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played since he missed out on completing the calendar Grand Slam with defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final earlier this month.

Djokovic, 34, is a five-time champion of the California-based tournament, which was rearranged from its usual March date due to the coronavirus pandemic and is due to begin next Thursday.

“I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!” Djokovic said on Twitter.

Tournament director Tommy Haas added: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall.

“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”

Djokovic has already secured his spot at November’s year-end ATP Finals in Turin, and he is trying to become the first player to finish the season as world No 1 seven times.

