Kate and William out for union-boosting NI visit hours after dazzling at Bond premiere

Kate and Prince William arrived in Northern Ireland this morning, hours after they attended the glitzy premiere of the latest film in the James Bond series No Time To Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. This marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Derry-Londonderry.

The couple was welcomed to the nation by the Northern Ireland Office’s official Twitter account. It wrote on social media: “Delighted to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Northern Ireland. “They can be assured of a very warm welcome!” Kate and William also shared a message on Twitter, in which they couldn’t hide their excitement ahead of a day jam-packed with meetings.

Kensington Palace tweeted: “It’s great to be back in Northern Ireland for a day in Derry-Londonderry hearing from young people about how life has been during the pandemic and meeting organisations working across communities.” After arriving at Ulster University’s Magee Campus, the Cambridges met nursing, medical and paramedic science students as well as staff. Among the people they spoke to today, there were some of the nursing students who took part in a video call with Their Royal Highnesses in February. At the time, they heard more about the students’ experiences during the coronavirus pandemic, the impact the Covid crisis had had on them and discussed their working placements on the frontline as part of the COVID-19 response in Northern Ireland. READ MORE: Zara and Mike Tindall lay bare desire to move to Australia

Today, Kate and William heard how these students have progressed at university over the past few months. Moreover, they saw the only specially designed simulated ambulance available in the region. This ambulance, built on the campus, helps the students who are attending the first year of the newly-launched BSc Hons Paramedic Science Programme in Northern Ireland. This course, which only started last week, is offered by the university to support the development of the paramedic profession in the nation. DON’T MISS

Afterwards, Kate and William met the first cohort of medical students accepted into the university’s School of Medicine, launched this year to supply to the nationwide shortage in the medical workforce. This school aims at training the next generation of doctors to work in Northern Ireland and across the country. This state-of-the-art institution has received a £1million investment and boasts high-tech and high-spec facilities. While on campus, Kate and William also attended the “Culture Shock” event hosted by the Student Union.

There, they sampled whiskey, wheaten bread and the iconic Tayto crisps. Moreover, they were taught some “local expressions” by the cheerful students eager to meet the royals. This trip to Northern Ireland came a few hours after William and Kate donned a black tuxedo and glittering golden cape gown as they met cast and writers of 25th Bond film. Today, the Duke and Duchess wore outfits more appropriate for the engagement.

William donned a dark blue jacket and casual trousers with a dark tie. Kate wore a plum power suit on top of a black high-neck shirt, and accessorised her look with a dark coloured clutch bag and heels. Kate and William have visited Northern Ireland a few times over the past months. The Duchess travelled to the nation in February 2020, as she was promoting her nationwide survey on the early years – Five Big Questions on the Under-Fives. The Duke paid a special visit to frontline workers and emergency staffers in Belfast in September to praise them for the continuous work.

