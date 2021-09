Nine in ten parents think their teenagers lack domestic skills – with bed-making, ironing and vacuuming among the chores they struggle with, new research has revealed. A survey of 1,000 parents with kids aged 13-19 found 29 percent of youngsters can’t make a bed, 41 percent struggle to iron a shirt, and 38 percent don’t know how to clean a toilet.

