‘Proud of you’ Britons praise Prince William’s call to tackle climate change on BBC

In a clip released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on social media, Prince William, 39, stressed just how important it is for people to tackle climate change. “Our planet is now in crisis,” he said.
“It’s delicately balanced systems are becoming more and more unstable with every passing year.
“So for the sake of future generations, let’s act now.”
William added: “It’s for this very reason that I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious prize in history.”
The clip was warmly received by Britons who replied in their droves to the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.
JUST IN: Queen’s estate launches review after Pandora papers reveal £67m link to Azerbaijan ruler
In the series, Prince William is joined by broadcaster and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 95, as the pair explore how people can protect the environment and restore nature.
Each episode of the Duke’s series is devoted to one of the five global problems identified by the Earthshot Prize.
These include: protecting and restoring nature; cleaning our air; reviving our oceans; building a waste-free world and fixing our climate.
Prince William’s Earthshot Prize will award five people with £1million each year for the next decade.
Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed