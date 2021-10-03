‘Proud of you’ Britons praise Prince William’s call to tackle climate change on BBC

In a clip released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on social media, Prince William, 39, stressed just how important it is for people to tackle climate change. “Our planet is now in crisis,” he said.

“It’s delicately balanced systems are becoming more and more unstable with every passing year.

“So for the sake of future generations, let’s act now.”

William added: “It’s for this very reason that I launched the Earthshot Prize, the most ambitious prize in history.”

The clip was warmly received by Britons who replied in their droves to the @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account.

