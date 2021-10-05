‘Children’s Princess’ Kate pledges dedication to early years at ‘critical time’ – pictures

Kate oversaw ‘The Children of the 2020s’, which will track the holistic development of children from nine months to 5 years. In the next year, the study is hoping to recruit over 8,000 families with babies born between April and June 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge said about the event: “Our early childhoods shape our adult lives and knowing more about what impacts this critical time is fundamental to understanding what we as a society can do to improve our future health and happiness.

“The landmark ‘Children of the 2020s’ study will illustrate the importance of the first five years and provide insights into the most critical aspects of early childhood, as well as the factors which support or hinder positive lifelong outcomes.

“I am committed to supporting greater in-depth research in this vital area and I’m delighted to be meeting all those behind the study at this early stage.”

Professor Pasco Fearon, lead researcher for the project, said: “We are extremely excited to welcome HRH The Duchess of Cambridge to UCL to talk and hear more about our Children of the 2020s study today and as it develops over the coming years.”

He elaborated on how the study will work, and what the researchers will be focusing on in their research.

READ MORE: William’s wedding gift from Queen worth far more than Harry’s