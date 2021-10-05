Mumbai hammer Royals to stay in IPL play-off race







Jimmy Neesham took 3-12 as Mumbai ran through Rajasthan’s batting line-up in Sharjah

Defending champions Mumbai Indians needed just 8.2 overs to chase down the 91 runs needed to beat Rajasthan Royals and keep their Indian Premier League play-off hopes alive.

Mumbai went into the game knowing that defeat would eliminate them from knockout contention but thrived under the pressure as they delivered a near-complete performance in romping to an eight-wicket win in Sharjah.

Nathan Coulter-Nile (4-14) and Jimmy Neesham (3-12) were the standout performers with the ball as Rajasthan limped to 90-9 before Ishan Kishan, recalled to the top of the order, blitzed an unbeaten 25-ball 50 to take Mumbai to victory with 11.4 overs remaining.

Mahela Jayawardene’s side are up to fifth, level on points with Kolkata Knight Riders in fourth, but with a significantly inferior net run-rate, they are still likely to need a favour from the now all-but eliminated Royals against KKR on Thursday before taking on bottom side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

