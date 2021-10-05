Royal Family LIVE: Charles could deny Meghan and Harry major royal perk

According to a royal expert, several fashion outlets are “beating at Kate’s door” to feature her in their magazines, which could help reach a new audience in promoting her and Prince William’s various charity work.

Royal commentator Neil Sean claimed: “All the major glamour houses in the world are now beating at Kate’s door wanting to dress her after that spectacular gold affair on the red carpet, but it’s more than that.

“The Jenny Packham dress will now go into the historical vaults and will be brought out, I can’t wait to see that up close.

“More than that now, all of her charitable ventures which she wants to really shine a light on, all the glossy magazines like the Tatlers and Vogues, they all want Kate on the front cover.

“Let me tell you, some of them will be featuring Kate on that front cover in that dress, detailing how she wowed the crowds and reinvented herself as more of a glamorous icon as well as a Queen-in-waiting.

“For Kate it’s good news because if people like Vogue, Tatler, and Harper’s Bazaar all want to do features on her, it can only benefit the good work that her and William are doing, and once again this snatches away some of the lesser, preachy work of Harry and Meghan.”

