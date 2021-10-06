Beatrice’s Sienna and Eugenie’s August may come together for special day within weeks

Beatrice’s baby daughter was born three weeks ago but already has an important day to look forward to. And it could be topped off with meeting cousin August.

On October 15, Sarah Ferguson is turning 62. The York family hasn’t so far disclosed whether the Duchess of York will celebrate the birthday. As all Covid restrictions have been lifted, Eugenie and Beatrice may decide to pay a visit to their mother on her special day in the company of their babies. Prior to the birth of Sienna, Sarah had penned a love letter to her daughters to express her pride in their achievements.

In it, she also expressed how happy she is to have become a grandmother in her early 60s. In the letter, published by Good Housekeeping in mid-September, Sarah wrote: "Being 61 makes me a young grandma, and I love it. "I smile from my heart every day, because that is how it feels to be a granny. "I have so many fun ideas of things to do with my grandchildren, and of course they're a perfect new audience for all my children's books.

"You are resilient, calm and oh so kind, and your compassion and understanding of life give me more satisfaction than I can say and make me so deeply proud. "I marvel at your cleverness in how you manage your lives. "Nothing gives me more pleasure than watching you be incredible mothers." While Beatrice gave birth to her daughter Sienna on September 18, upon marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July last year she became stepmother to his son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie.

Over the past few months, Beatrice showed how closed she has grown to Wolfie. In August, Beatrice’s affection was clear when she called Wolfie her “bonus son”. And, earlier this year, she revealed how she helps Edoardo’s five-year-old with his homework during the national lockdowns. October also provides a second reason to celebrate within the York family.

Next week, on October 12, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will mark their third wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot following a long relationship at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel. They welcomed their first son on February 9, and have since shared various pictures of the growing tot. On the other hand, Beatrice and Edoardo have decided not to share a snap of their daughter for the time being.

But, upon announcing her name on October 1, they shared a sweet photograph showing Sienna’s footprints as taken on the day she was born. While the second name chosen for Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter is clearly a tribute to the Queen, the first pays homage to her father’s Italian legacy. And, according to a source, it also gives a nod to the baby’s grandmother Sarah by both referring to the colour of her hair and beginning with the same letter as the Duchess’ name.

