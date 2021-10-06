Prince Harry’s new mega-project with Google off to ‘flying start’ – huge victory for Duke

Announced today, Google unveiled a new initiative with Harry’s non-profit organisation, Travalyst. The two companies will now develop a model for calculating carbon emissions from air travel which can be used across the industry as a gold standard. Commenting on the news, the royal biographer who co-authored ‘Finding Freedom’, revealed the announcement.

He said: “Google’s partnership with Prince Harry’s Travalyst is off to a flying start. “The company announced today they will now report carbon emissions data for all flights. “This is alongside the fuel-efficient routing options just added to Google Maps.” Last month, Harry welcomed Google to his Travalyst sustainable initiative.

The company claimed Google’s partnership, was a significant step forward in the pursuit of helping consumers make more sustainable choices. Travalyst is also in partnership with Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor, and Visa. In a statement on its website, the company says: “Travalyst is a non-profit organisation working to identify – and help bring about – the systemic changes needed in order for sustainable travel to be taken out of the niche, and into the mainstream. “We believe tourism can, and must, play a key role in achieving a sustainable future for our world; so we’re convening the key players, and catalysing the necessary action, to change the impact of travel, for good. JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: EU bids to cut UK business off from rest of world

The 24-hour event took place in Central Park on Saturday and aimed to raise awareness for vaccine inequality. Harry also described the pandemic as a “human rights crisis” during the event. Harry said at the event: “We’re battling more than the virus alone, this is a battle of misinformation, bureaucracy, lack of transparency and lack of access and, above all, this is a human rights crisis

“They said many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home yet they aren’t allowed to because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them. “By the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded.

Read more here Daily Express :: Royal Feed