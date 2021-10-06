Saudi takeover of Newcastle potentially back on

The Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle United looks to be back on after the Saudi state resolved its issues with beIN Sports over illegal streaming of Premier League football.

The deal that would see an end to Mike Ashley’s 14-year ownership of the club still needs Premier League approval, but significant progress has been made following the agreement between beIN and the Saudis on Wednesday.

It is believed an agreement between the Saudis and the Premier League could be reached soon, which would finally bring an end to the 18-month saga.

