Lady Louise could be pulled in to help Kate and William this Christmas

Lady Lousie Windsor, 17, took care of the Cambriges’ children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, during the summer holiday at Balmoral Castle. While spending time with her grandmother and other family members in Scotland, the young royal was reported to have taken on the helper role to support her cousin Prince William and Kate in entertaining their three kids.

Having looked after the three Cambridge kids before, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Louise helping out again at Sandringham this Christmas. Having Louise on hand could make a big difference to William and Kate’s time in Norfolk. Speaking in the BBC One documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, William said his grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh, spent the last years of his life there, at Wood Farm. “Sandringham has always been a really, really important part of his life. READ MORE: ‘Very touching!’ Queen praised for keeping Prince Philip’s staff close since Duke’s death

“He was tasked with being the warden, managing the estate from 1952. I think for him, being up here, was an escape.” William, Kate and the three kids spent much of lockdown in Anmer Hall, their Norfolk country home. Despite now being based in London, they go back regularly. “Everything that he [Philip] has done has led up to Catherine and I feeling that this is a part of the country we want to be in,” said the Duke of Cambridge. He added: “We love this area, it feels like home, and that’s because of what he’s created.”

Louise also took part in the BBC documentary in which was her first official television interview. She spoke fondly — and with great confidence — about her memories of Prince Philip. Louise’s growing responsibilities within the Firm are leading to speculations about her future as a royal. Turning 18 in November, she will soon have to make key decisions in that regard, starting with a question many are looking forward to hearing the answer to – will she choose to be styled as Her Royal Highness Princess Louise or not? On her birthday, on November 8, Louise’s intentions may become clearer. In the meantime, many are expecting her to be in the spotlight at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. DON’T MISS

The eldest child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex received her AS-level results last summer and is expected to complete her A-level qualification next year. She shares a passion for horses and riding with her grandmother. Her Majesty and the teenager are known to have enjoyed some outings together. In the absence of the Queen’s husband, Louise could be filling a gap on both an emotional and practical level. Accompanying the Queen at Balmoral could be hugely meaningful for the Monarch, while taking care of some of Philip’s former responsibilities may be particularly valued given how recent his death still is. Royal commentator and film critic Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk Louise may be lined up to step up and attend more public engagements than she used to.

Knowing that playing with George, Charlotte and Louis made a big difference to the Cambridges’ vacation, it would make sense for Kate and William to ask the youngster to join them in Sandringham in the festive season. An insider claimed Louise “endeared herself” to other members of the Royal Family as they all loved to see her and Charlotte drawing together. The positive experience at the Queen’s private Scottish retreat last summer only cemented their perception of Louise as someone capable and very mature for her age.

