‘Magic touch’ Prince Harry ‘adores’ baby Lili and rocks her to sleep with bedtime stories

A royal insider told Us Weekly that “every day just gets happier” for Prince Harry. The source said: “Harry adores Lili and loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep.

The insider added: “There’s just so much love and gratitude and they couldn’t ask for more.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed Lilibet in June.

Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed first child Archie two years ago.

The Duke and Duchess said in a statement: “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon given green light for Shetland oil field