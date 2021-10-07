Princess Charlene’s ‘complicated’ situation laid bare by Albert amid hopes for return

Prince Albert appeared optimistic about the chances of soon being reunited with his wife who has been grounded in South Africa for five months. During a recent interview, the head of Monaco’s Royal Family clarified Princess Charlene is still in South Africa.

However, he added, she will “be back very soon, we have to talk to the doctors in a few days.” Updating the public on her health, he told RMC radio: “She is better”. He then said it was “complicated for her because different problems affected her.” Princess Charlene travelled to South Africa in May to carry out conservation work with her foundation.

She was meant to remain there for less than two weeks, during which she would have also raised awareness on illegal poaching. However, she became stuck in the country after developing an ear, nose and throat (ENT) infection following a sinus lift and bone graft she had in preparation for dental implants. This forced and prolonged her stay in South Africa and meant she missed several key family moments. In July, she had to spend her 10th wedding anniversary apart from Prince Albert. READ MORE: Daniel Craig lays bare Queen’s take on James Bond in hilarious quip

In September, she missed the first day of school of her twin children Jaques and Gabriella. To get better and be able to return to Monaco to her family, Charlene underwent a series of procedures. In July, South Africa-born Charlene said she was expecting to remain grounded in her homeland until late October, stressing she cannot “force healing”. However, after the four-hour-long surgery she underwent on August 13, Prince Albert appeared more optimistic. DON’T MISS

He told People magazine in early September: “She’s ready to come home.” He conceded her return date would depend on what her doctors think it’s best for the princess. However, Albert added: “I know she’s said possibly ‘late October’ but that was before this most recent round of appointments. “I’m pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short.”

Albert spoke out after it was revealed the princess had to be rushed to hospital “after becoming ill due to complications from a serious ENT infection”, as stated by the Monaco Palace. The princess was hospitalized on September 1 under an alias name and released on the following day. To make up for her absence in Monaco, Albert and his children travelled twice to South Africa over the summer.

Their first visit took place in June, during which the family of four spent time at a private game reserve in the country’s Kwazulu Natal district. Albert and the twins returned to South Africa in August, a visit marked by Charlene with a series of pictures shared on Instagram. The 43-year-old royal updated her social media followers over the weekend when she shared a picture of herself smiling while sitting in front of a book. She captioned the snap by simply writing: “God bless”.

