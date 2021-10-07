Royal Family LIVE: Meghan and Harry fans MOCK Firm as Sussex scheme ‘off to flying start’

Prince Andrew has reportedly been granted access to a “settlement agreement” which Virginia Giuffre struck with Jeffrey Epstein in hopes it would nullify the case against the royal, the Duke’s lawyers have claimed.

The Duke of York, 61, is in the midst of a legal battle against Virginia Giuffre, 38, who claims she was sexually assaulted by the royal when she was just 17. The Queen’s son has vehemently denied the claims against him.

Andrew B Brettler, who represents the royal, had argued at a previous hearing that Ms Giuffre had entered a “settlement agreement” with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

If such an agreement has been entered it would end Ms Giuffre’s current lawsuit, he claims.

